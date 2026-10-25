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Two OSDs to Sunetra Pawar among 11 issued notices in Mundhwa land deal case

A senior police officer confirmed that notices had been issued to 11 individuals in connection with the case

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 07:33:30 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued notices to 11 people, including two officers serving as officer-on-special-duty (OSD) to deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, in connection with alleged irregularities in a government land transaction in Mundhwa linked to a company associated with Parth Pawar, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said in a social media post.

According to Kumbhar, Parth is also likely to be questioned as part of the investigation. (HT)
According to Kumbhar, Parth is also likely to be questioned as part of the investigation. (HT)

A senior police officer confirmed that notices had been issued to 11 individuals in connection with the case.

The EOW inquiry is examining the controversial land transaction, including the roles of people associated with the deal, the decisions taken by officials and the procedures followed in processing the transaction.

According to Kumbhar, Parth is also likely to be questioned as part of the investigation.

“The investigators are likely to examine transactions related to the Mundhwa land deal and WhatsApp chats connected with the case,” Kumbhar’s post stated. It alleged that the two officers played a key role in facilitating the transaction and that complaints were subsequently filed by Kumbhar and activist Anjali Damania.

The post alleged that the inquiry had been shelved amid political manoeuvring and was reopened after the Bombay High Court reprimanded the authorities.

 
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