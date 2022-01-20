Two toy trains non-functional in Pune gardens, PMC approves one more for Rs5.47 crore

PUNE Though two toy trains, known as “Phulrani”, are not functional in the city gardens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given nod to erect a monorail at Tatyasaheb Thorat garden in Kothrud at the cost of Rs5.47 crore.

PMC had erected two toy trains, one at Peshwe Garden near Saras Baug and another train at Katraj garden. Both the toy trains are in a shabby state and are non-functional.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol proposed the train in his locality and the standing committee has given a nod for the same.

Mohol said, “While executing the project we are ensuring that the contractor will take the responsibility of operation and maintenance. As the project in my ward, I will ensure that it would remain operational.”

Mayor said that we would also take a review of previous toy projects.

Katraj toy train which was inaugurated with a huge fanfare is currently in a poor state. Also, due to lockdown these trains and gardens are closed for kids for the last almost one and half years.

Mayor said, “PMC had given a contract to Kolkata-based company for erecting this monorail and they would take care of operations.”