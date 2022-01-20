Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two toy trains non-functional in Pune gardens, PMC approves one more for Rs5.47 crore
pune news

Two toy trains non-functional in Pune gardens, PMC approves one more for Rs5.47 crore

PMC had erected two toy trains, one at Peshwe Garden near Saras Baug and another train at Katraj garden. Both the toy trains are in a shabby state and are non-functional
Katraj toy train which was inaugurated with a huge fanfare is currently in a poor state. Also, due to lockdown these trains and gardens are closed for kids for the last almost one and half years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByAbhay Khiarnar

PUNE Though two toy trains, known as “Phulrani”, are not functional in the city gardens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given nod to erect a monorail at Tatyasaheb Thorat garden in Kothrud at the cost of Rs5.47 crore.

PMC had erected two toy trains, one at Peshwe Garden near Saras Baug and another train at Katraj garden. Both the toy trains are in a shabby state and are non-functional.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol proposed the train in his locality and the standing committee has given a nod for the same.

Mohol said, “While executing the project we are ensuring that the contractor will take the responsibility of operation and maintenance. As the project in my ward, I will ensure that it would remain operational.”

Mayor said that we would also take a review of previous toy projects.

Katraj toy train which was inaugurated with a huge fanfare is currently in a poor state. Also, due to lockdown these trains and gardens are closed for kids for the last almost one and half years.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor said, “PMC had given a contract to Kolkata-based company for erecting this monorail and they would take care of operations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP