Pune: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday morning, nearly a week after suffering burns over more than 90% of his body when a spark from a lit firecracker ignited a bag full of crackers he was carrying in Phaltan.

Two-and-a-half-year-old boy died at Sassoon General Hospital on Monday, nearly a week after suffering 90% burns when firecracker spark ignited bag full of crackers he was carrying in Phaltan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The boy, a resident of Somwar Peth, was watching firecrackers being burst outside his home on November 10. He was carrying a bag of firecrackers in one hand when someone gave him a lit sparkler (tarakdi) in the other. A spark from the burning sparkler fell into the bag, triggering an explosion and leaving him critically injured.

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He was initially rushed to a hospital in Baramati and later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune due to the severity of his injuries. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his burns at around 6.30 am on Monday.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, said the child had suffered deep burns over more than 90% of his body.

“We received several calls about the child. He had deep burns over more than 90% of his body. The chances of survival were very low,” Jadhav said.

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