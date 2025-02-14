Menu Explore
UDCPR rules implemented in PMRDA area for better development

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 14, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Chief minister Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar expressed a positive attitude toward its implementation

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved the implementation of Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR) in the entire PMRDA area and 23 merged villages. This decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday.

The UDCPR rules were introduced four years ago to bring uniformity in construction regulations across Maharashtra (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The UDCPR rules were introduced four years ago to bring uniformity in construction regulations across Maharashtra. However, these rules were not applicable to the entire PMRDA region. They were only valid in municipal areas, while PMRDA had the right to issue construction permits in 23 merged villages. Due to this, many construction projects could not benefit from the new rules. After repeated demands from the construction industry, the proposal was submitted to CM Fadnavis.

In a recent meeting in Mumbai, the proposal to apply 66 UDCPR regulations in PMRDA was discussed. Chief minister Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar expressed a positive attitude toward its implementation.

PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase stated that this decision clears the way for the UDCPR’s execution in the region.

Key benefits

* Increase in development fee revenue

* Higher Floor Space Index (FSI) availability

* No restrictions on amenity space

* Permission for Transfer of Development Rights (TDR)

* Relaxation in building side margins and other concessions

