Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter harassed in Jalgaon

Jalgaon police have booked five individuals for allegedly harassing and stalking the daughter of Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse and her friends during a Mahashivratri yatra in Kothali village, Muktainagar, on February 28. It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister’s daughter, imagine what common people have to go through, said Khadse. (HT FILE)

The minister visited Muktainagar police station on Sunday to file a complaint. On Sunday, police detained a 17-year-old minor and arrested Kiran Mali in this case and search for other accused is underway.

According to police, incident occurred around 8:45 pm when Khadse’s daughter and her friends, accompanied by security personnel, attended the fair.

While they were at an activity centre enjoying rides, a group of boys—identified as Kiran Mali, Anuj Patil, Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, and Sachin Palvi—allegedly began stalking them. The accused also reportedly filmed the girls on their mobile phones and assaulted one of the minors in the group. When a security guard confronted them, they allegedly attacked him as well.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister and BJP leader said, “I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered.” Khadse said when she returned home this morning, her daughter told her that the same group of boys had misbehaved with her on February 24 at a public event.

“It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister’s daughter, imagine what common people have to go through,” she said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident and assured action.

“This act, committed by individuals linked to a political party, is shameful. The police have registered a case and made arrests. Such harassment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Krushant Pingale, sub-divisional officer of Bhusawal with an additional charge of Muktainagar, confirmed that five accused were booked.

“Our teams are actively searching for them, and they will be behind bars,” he said.

According to Pingale, the prime accused, Aniket Bhoi (25), has a history of criminal cases. “Even after knowing she was the daughter of a Union Minister, he and his associates followed and harassed the group of girls,” he added.

Police officials confirmed that since one of the victims is a minor, sections of the POCSO Act have been invoked.

The police have registered a case under BNS sections 75(1)(i), 78(2), 79, and 189(2), sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act.

Nagesh Mohite, police inspector at Muktainagar police station, stated that two separate cases were registered. “On Saturday, five individuals were booked for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty by attacking a police constable in the minister’s security detail.

On Sunday, another case was registered against seven individuals under molestation charges,” he said.

Former minister and her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, alleged that the accused were repeat offenders. “Crimes against women in Maharashtra are rising, and criminals no longer fear the police. Many victims hesitate to come forward due to societal pressure, but we had no choice but to file a complaint,” he said.

Rohini Khadse, state president of NCP-SP, also expressed concern over women’s safety.

“If even the daughter of a Union Minister is not safe, how can ordinary women expect justice?” she questioned.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal claimed the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the Mahayuti government.

“The incident of Union Minister Khadse’s daughter being molested by thugs and security guards being pushed is extremely worrying and shows that women and girls are not safe in the state,” he said.

-With agency inputs