Unions allege exploitation of contractual sanitation workers at RMH

Pune: Many labour unions, including Janhit Kamgar Sanghatana (Maharashtra State) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Labour Front, Pune, have raised allegations about ongoing exploitation of contractual sanitation workers at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada. The unions have complained to Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar seeking action on unjust treatment and financial exploitation of workers. Many labour unions have raised allegations about ongoing exploitation of contractual sanitation workers at Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada. (HT FILE)

According to the unions, contractors have violated the Minimum Wages Act of 1947, depriving workers of their earnings. Despite monthly bills of approximately ₹14.2 lakh cleared in favour of contractors, the sanitation staff continue to receive less than minimum wage.

Statement released from unions state that contractor B.S.A. Corporation Ltd allegedly underpaid workers between October 2024 and February 2025, offering just ₹8,000 per month, much below the government’s prescribed minimum wage of ₹15,000 and February 2025 salary is unpaid. Another contractor, Lokarajya Self-Employment Cooperative Service Society, is accused of withholding fair wages since 2017. The contractor is also accused of submitting falsified documents with forged worker signatures, claiming cash payments in violation of contractual norms. The unions demand a criminal case be filed for defrauding the health department and have submitted evidence. As per the unions, for several years, contractors have reportedly deducted employees’ Provident Fund contributions without transferring them to the authorities. Similarly, although contributions were deducted from workers’ wages, they were not issued E-Pehchan (identity) cards under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). This forced many workers and their families to pay out-of-pocket for healthcare expenses, claimed protestors.

Sanjay Kone, secretary, Janhit Kamgar Sanghatana, said, “We do not wish to cause inconvenience to patients or disrupt mental health services. Our demands are constitutional. If corrective action is not taken immediately, we will be left with no choice but to stop work.”

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said, “We have received a copy of the complaint letter of the workers’ union. The issue has been escalated to director of health services office for guidance and action.”