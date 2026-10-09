Veer Savarkar defamation case: ‘Savarkar’s books & writings need to be examined to test Gandhi’s statements’

In the ongoing defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks concerning Veer Savarkar, Veer Savarkar’s nephew and complainant Satyaki Savarkar on Thursday said that Veer Savarkar’s books and writings need to be examined to test Gandhi’s statements. The submission came during further cross-examination of Satyaki by advocate Milind D Pawar before judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) 9 on Thursday.

During questioning, Satyaki acknowledged that he had attended a Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) youth conference as chief speaker on September 6, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During questioning, Satyaki acknowledged that he had attended a Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) youth conference as chief speaker on September 6, 2026. He also said he had delivered a lecture in Roha, Raigad district, on October 3 on ‘Veer Savarkar and today’s youth’. He further said that he had attended the ‘Krantisurya Savarkar’ programme held in Pune as chief guest, and was associated with the Savarkar study circle. Satyaki also acknowledged having his own YouTube channel, ‘Satyaki Uvach’ and said that during the pendency of the case, he had been interviewed by a Marathi news channel and had appeared on a podcast.

A substantial part of the cross-examination focused on whether or not historical references and Veer Savarkar’s writings are relevant in determining if Rahul Gandhi’s remarks amount to defamation. Asked whether Gandhi’s comments should be analysed by verifying historical facts related to Veer Savarkar, Satyaki said that Veer Savarkar’s writings need to be examined. “The statements related to Veer Savarkar in the speech have to be tested from Veer Savarkar’s literature,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Asked whether it is necessary to place before the court historical facts concerning Veer Savarkar’s public life, Satyaki replied, “In my opinion, only Veer Savarkar’s literature is sufficient.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked whether it is necessary to place before the court historical facts concerning Veer Savarkar’s public life, Satyaki replied, “In my opinion, only Veer Savarkar’s literature is sufficient.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Satyaki also agreed that the books written by Veer Savarkar are an important part of his complaint. He said that he had referred to incidents from Veer Savarkar’s childhood till the time of his death in his complaint and examination-in-chief, and acknowledged that Veer Savarkar’s political and social views could be understood from his writings. In another exchange, Satyaki agreed that Veer Savarkar’s books and writings will have to be considered to test the alleged speech made by Gandhi.

The cross-examination also touched upon Veer Savarkar’s ideology. Satyaki agreed that Hindutva is a major component of Veer Savarkar’s ideology and that Veer Savarkar has written extensively about Hindutva, the concept of a Hindu nation, and political issues concerning Hindu and Muslim communities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The defence also questioned Satyaki in relation to interviews and statements concerning the RSS, Hindu Mahasabha and members of the Savarkar and Godse families. Satyaki declined to comment on several of the statements, saying that they are not related to the present complaint.

The court recorded that the cross-examination has been deferred due to remand proceedings and other court work. It will resume on October 14.