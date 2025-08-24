Vidya Valley students conquer Mt Yunam to celebrate school’s silver jubilee

In a display of courage, endurance, and celebration, a team of students and parents from Vidya Valley School, Pune, summited Mount Yunam (6,100 metres) in Lahaul Valley to mark the school’s silver jubilee year. The climbers included Anika Doshi, Jaideep Doshi, Kavya Mali, Rigved Bhujbal, Amit Dhole, Kabir Dhole, Aryahi Reddy, Ganesh Reddy, Mangesh Panditrao, and Mushir Vahanvati. (HT)

Led by Everester and school climbing coach Anand Mali, along with mountaineer Dr Sumeet Mandale, the expedition comprised ten members aged from just 12 to adulthood. The climbers included Anika Doshi, Jaideep Doshi, Kavya Mali, Rigved Bhujbal, Amit Dhole, Kabir Dhole, Aryahi Reddy, Ganesh Reddy, Mangesh Panditrao, and Mushir Vahanvati.

The expedition was officially flagged off in June by Vidya Valley’s directors, PK Sengupta, Shekhar Pimpalkhare, and Ipsita Rodrigues, as part of a series of events commemorating the school’s 25th anniversary. Before the climb, participants underwent rigorous physical and endurance training in Pune.

Coach Anand Mali said, “Mountains test not only endurance but also compassion. Our team showed that climbing is not just about reaching the summit; it’s about humanity. I’m incredibly proud of the spirit these young climbers demonstrated.”

Class 6 student Kaavya Mali shared her experience: “It was the most beautiful experience of my life. Our coach trained us really well, which gave us the confidence to complete the climb. This was my first expedition, and it will always be a special memory.”

Mali added that the students had already scaled several smaller peaks, and he was confident they were ready for Mount Yunam. “To prepare them, I designed a rigorous training schedule, including long treks like Katraj–Sinhgad to build endurance.”

Founder-principal Nalini Sengupta, a mountaineer herself in her youth, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement. “It is inspiring that our students chose to mark our silver jubilee with such an extraordinary accomplishment. The spirit of adventure and resilience that Mr. Mali has instilled in Vidya Valley is becoming part of our core ethos.”