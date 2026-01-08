Pune: Campaigning for the municipal elections took a tense turn on Wednesday when violence broke out during a rally led by AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel in the Baijipura–Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Violence erupts during ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel’s campaign in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to eyewitnesses, Jaleel was travelling in his campaign vehicle when a group of protestors tried to stop the convoy. Some of them waved black flags. The situation quickly spiralled out of control as members of the crowd attempted to block the vehicle and damage its windscreen, triggering chaos on the road. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The confrontation soon escalated into clashes between AIMIM workers and the crowd. At least one party worker was injured in the scuffle before the police stepped in. To bring the situation under control, the police resorted to crowd-control measures, including a mild lathi charge.

Following the incident, Jaleel and AIMIM leaders accused Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi of orchestrating the attack, claiming they had alerted the police in advance about possible trouble but were not provided adequate security.

Jaleel alleged that those involved in the attack had links with the BJP and accused state ministers Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat of instigating the crowd. Save denied the charge and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Speaking to reporters, Save said Jaleel should first prove that even a single person present at the scene belonged to the BJP. He added that the protestors were raising allegations about tickets being sold for money.

“We have nothing to do with the incident as we are not contesting the elections there. Jaleel should lodge a complaint against those who tried to attack him,” Save said.

Qureshi called the accusations baseless and alleged that the incident was exaggerated to gain political sympathy ahead of the polls. In the aftermath, police have increased security in sensitive parts of the city to prevent further unrest.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body, are scheduled for January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.