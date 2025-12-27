Waiting period increases as daily permanent driving licence test slots reduced

The waiting period for permanent driving licence tests in Pune has increased significantly after the number of daily test slots was reduced by nearly half following the introduction of stricter testing norms by the transport department. This week onwards, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has begun conducting permanent driving licence tests on a pilot basis in line with the transport department’s new circular which mandates stricter monitoring and standardised testing procedures. (HT FILE)

Pune has a high concentration of two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, leading to a large volume of licence applications. On an average, around 500 learning licences are issued daily at the Pune RTO. After clearing the learning licence test, applicants must wait for a month before appearing for the permanent driving licence test.

At present, two-wheeler driving tests are held at the Alandi Road RTO office, while four-wheeler tests are conducted at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). Applicants are required to book their test slots online in advance. The transport department has also announced plans to set up three new automated driving test centres in Pune for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Until these centres become operational, the department has instructed that all driving tests at existing centres must be conducted in the presence of officials and under camera surveillance, strictly following prescribed guidelines regarding test duration and evaluation parameters.

Due to the implementation of the new testing norms on a trial basis, the number of available permanent licence test slots has reduced sharply. Earlier, the Pune RTO conducted 700 to 800 driving tests per day, but the number has now dropped to around 350 slots daily. This reduction has resulted in longer waiting periods, making it difficult for candidates to obtain early appointments. Applicants must rely entirely on online booking, leading to uncertainty and anxiety about when they will secure a test slot.

Providing clarity on the issue, Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said that the situation is temporary and steps are being taken to ease the burden on applicants. “As per the transport department’s orders, permanent driving licence tests are currently being conducted under a pilot system. Since this new process is still being tested, the number of slots has been temporarily reduced. However, from December 29, the number of slots will be increased to around 500 per day. This will ensure that citizens are able to get timely appointments for their permanent licence tests. To further facilitate applicants, slot booking timings have been extended from 6 am to 4 pm,” Bhosale said.

Bhosale further said that the changes are aimed at improving transparency, accountability and road safety by ensuring that driving skills are properly evaluated. According to officials, once the new automated test centres become operational, slot availability is expected to improve significantly, reducing waiting times and making the process more efficient for applicants across Pune.