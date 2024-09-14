Within weeks, Microsoft buys second plot in Pune

Pune/Mumbai: Within weeks of Microsoft acquiring a land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi, the company has purchased yet another nearly 16.4 acres of land in the same area for ₹453 crore. This move further bolsters the American headquartered company’s presence in India. Within weeks of Microsoft acquiring a land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi, the company has purchased another nearly 16.4 acres in the same area for ₹ 453 crore. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The latest transaction happened earlier this month for 66,450 square metres of plot by paying a stamp duty of ₹27.18 crore and was purchased from Nashik based Viva Highways Limited, showed deal registration documents. The Nashik based company’s directors are Rajendra Chindulal Burad, Mahendra Bhopalsingh Mehta and Anup Subhashchandra Katariya.

In August, the company had picked up nearly 16.4 acres in Hinjewadi for ₹520 crore, the registration of which got completed on September 6. In 2022, in another deal, the tech giant had bought 25 acres in Pimpri-Chinchwad for ₹328 crore.

These acquisitions seem to be part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its data centre operations, with major facilities already set up in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. The employment opportunities may also see an upswing post development of these land parcels.