Worker killed, another seriously injured as soil mound collapses on Pune-Solapur highway

PUNE: A worker was killed and another seriously injured after a large mound of soil, gravel and debris collapsed on them while construction work was underway near a flyover at Rajwadi village in Indapur taluka on the Pune-Solapur National Highway on Friday morning.

According to the Indapur police, construction work of a service road was going along the side of the Solapur-Pune highway in Indapur taluka. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The deceased has been identified as Mashrubal Sheikh (25), while Naveen Riyaz Akthar, 30, was critically injured in this incident, said police.

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According to the Indapur police, construction work of a service road was going along the side of the Solapur-Pune highway in Indapur taluka. A total of five workers were working at the site. Two went for the tea. At that time, the mound suddenly collapsed, trapping them underneath. One of them managed to escape safely but two were trapped under it.

All emergency services including officials from police, revenue, National Highway Authority of India, rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Both of them were rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Vilas Nale, Police Inspector at Indapur police station said, “ As of now we have filed an accidental death case and after the investigation of the ADR we will take further necessary steps.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vilas Nale, Police Inspector at Indapur police station said, “ As of now we have filed an accidental death case and after the investigation of the ADR we will take further necessary steps.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Sunetra Pawar posted on her X account, saying, “As soon as the administration received information about the incident, officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. A detailed inquiry into the entire incident will be conducted.”

Meanwhile state agriculture minister Datta Bharane said, “There was long pending demand for the service road and after the approval work was going on. A mound of soil collapsed, one died and another was injured. A detailed enquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken accordingly.”

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