News / Cities / Pune News / Worker unions protest at Market Yard

Worker unions protest at Market Yard

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The protestors called off the strike after Rajesh Mate, inspector, Pune Mathadi Board, gave a written assurance of holding a meeting with worker representatives to address their issues at the earliest

Over 80 members of worker unions and Mathadi (head loader) organisations staged a protest at Market Yard marketplace on Monday against the state government’s plan to discontinue with loading and unloading receipt books.

Social worker Baba Adhav addressed the protestors who gathered in front of the Market Yard office of Pune Mathadi Board at around 10.30 am. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
Social worker Baba Adhav addressed the protestors who gathered in front of the Market Yard office of Pune Mathadi Board at around 10.30 am. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Social worker Baba Adhav addressed the protestors who gathered in front of the Market Yard office of Pune Mathadi Board at around 10.30 am.

“The state labour minister plans to take decisions related to workers without holding any meeting with their representatives. The Mathadi Board has implemented some steps that are not beneficial to the workers. While steps should be taken to identify and act against those involved in extortion and blackmail in the name of mathadis, honest workers should get their due,” said Adhav.

Santosh Nangre, president, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Workers’ Union, said, “The state government’s plan to do away with loading/unloading receipt books at the fruit and vegetable market at Market Yard will severely affect the income of labourers. The Mathadi Board should hold an urgent meeting with worker unions and Mathadi representatives.”

The protestors called off the strike after Rajesh Mate, inspector, Pune Mathadi Board, gave a written assurance of holding a meeting with worker representatives to address their issues at the earliest.

Story Saved
