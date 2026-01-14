Aditya Sahu single candidate for J’khand BJP chief, 21 file nomination for national council

Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu is set to be elevated as full-time chief of the party’s state unit on Wednesday, as the Rajya Sabha member was the single person who filed nomination for the top post on Tuesday as part of the ongoing organisational election of the saffron party. Aditya Sahu files his nomination in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Besides Sahu, 21 senior leaders have filed nominations for the 21 seats from Jharkhand for the national council as part of the organisational polls, which would end with election of the national president, likely to be held next week.

Sahu, appointed working president on October 3, 2025, filed his nomination for president before election officer and Union minister Jual Oram at the party state headquarters here. He was accompanied by senior party leaders including incumbent president Babulal Marandi, former CM Arjun Munda, Union minister Annapurna Devi among others.

Speaking to reporters after the nomination, Jual Oram said he would announce the name of the president and national council members after scrutiny on Wednesday.

“I had issued notification for the election of state president and national council members on January 12, with a deadline of 2pm on January 13 for filing nomination. Today I received a single nomination from Aditya Sahu for party president, besides 21 nominations for the national council. As per the election schedule, after scrutiny, I would officially announce the names at 2 pm tomorrow,” said Oram.

Replying to a specific question if this can be considered an election when a single person is filing nomination for the open post, Oram said ‘election through selection’ was not unnatural in the organisational election.

“As per the election process, it was open for anyone to file nomination. But there is a system where we hold discussions and deliberations within the party. Election through selection by arriving at a consensus is part of the organisational election,” he said.

Party leaders said the party would be making the announcement of the new party president at a special event in Ranchi on Wednesday, which would be attended by the state council members, office bearers from the state and the districts.

Meanwhile, 21 members including party veteran Karia Munda, incumbent union ministers Annapuran Devi and Sanjay Seth, former CMs Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das and Champai Sore, besides former state presidents and few other senior leader filed nomination for 21 vacancies from the state for the national council, Oram said. The names of these members, who would be eligible to vote, if required, in the election of the national president, would also be made official on Wednesday.