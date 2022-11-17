Alleged money laundering case: ED to question Soren today

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is due to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning at the agency’s zonal office in Ranchi around 11.30am on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to illegal mining in Sahebganj.

The agency has arrested three people including Pankaj Mishra, an aide to Soren, in the case so far. In its charge sheet, ED has said the illegal mining scam was worth ₹1000 crore. The charge sheet said signed and unsigned cheques of Soren were recovered from the residence of Mishra in July.

The ED summoned Soren for the second time for questioning on November 17. Earlier, Soren cited official engagements to skip questioning on November 3.

Soren was scheduled to address the media before leaving for questioning. All ministers and ruling alliance legislators were expected to gather at his residence and likely to stay put there till the agency questioned Soren.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers were flocking to Ranchi to express their solidarity with Soren. Security has been enhanced at the ED’s Ranchi office.

