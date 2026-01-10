Driver of police vehicle, 4 others gangrape 19-year-old in Chhattisgarh; Two arrested

Two people, including a driver deployed with the Dial 112 emergency service, were arrested over allegations of gangraping a 19-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Saturday. The men fled the spot after raping the woman, leaving her unconscious. She later managed to reach her home and informed her family, who took her to the medical college hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. (Photo for representation) (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining three, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Bankimongra police station area. A zero first information report (FIR) was initially registered at Civil Lines police station based on the woman’s complaint and was later transferred to Bankimongra police station, where a case was formally registered on Friday.

According to police, the woman was allegedly called around 11pm by the main accused, a Dial 112 driver, and lured to a deserted residential quarter in the Banki area. The accused along with four others allegedly sexually assaulted her there.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the woman unconscious, police said.

She later managed to reach her home and informed her family, who took her to the medical college hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Hospital authorities alerted the police, following which senior officials were informed.

A special team was formed on the directions of the district superintendent of police to trace the accused. Police conducted raids and detained two of the five accused, including the Dial 112 driver.

Superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Tiwari said the main accused and another suspect are being questioned, and assured that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.