Iran protests Live Updates: Doctor claims 200+ protesters killed in Tehran as govt open fires

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as tensions flare amid nationwide protests in Iran.

Iran protests live updates: Iran is facing its most serious wave of nationwide unrest in years as protests over a collapsing economy, soaring food prices and a plunging currency have morphed into direct calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. What began on December 28 in Tehran's main markets after the rial hit record lows has now spread across all 31 provinces, drawing tens of thousands into the streets despite an expanding security crackdown and a sweeping internet blackout. At least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained, according to rights groups, as chants of “Death to the dictator” and support for the return of the monarchy under Reza Pahlavi echo through Tehran, Mashhad and other major cities. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran’s leaders against using lethal force, threatening to strike Iran “very, very hard where it hurts,” while supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused protesters of acting to please Washington and vowed a decisive response. What is the latest in Iran Protests have entered their twelfth straight day and are continuing despite an internet and international phone blackout

At least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency

Large crowds have marched in Tehran, Mashhad and other major cities, chanting against the Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused protesters of working for foreign powers and said they must be dealt with

Iran’s judiciary chief has vowed “maximum” punishment for those taking part in the demonstrations

Donald Trump has warned Iran not to kill protesters, saying the US would strike if they do

Flights to and from Iran have been cancelled by airlines including flydubai and Turkish Airlines

European leaders have condemned the reported killing of protesters and urged restraint

State media has labelled demonstrators “terrorists,” raising fears of a major crackdown

Reza Pahlavi’s calls for nightly protests have helped mobilise large crowds across the country

