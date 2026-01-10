Iran protests Live Updates: Doctor claims 200+ protesters killed in Tehran as govt open fires
Iran protests live updates: Iran’s unrest has now stretched into 12th straight day, triggered by economic anger and a collapsing currency. Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei has warned of a crackdown, alleging US role in fueling the protest.
- 14 Mins agoDoctor claims over 200 protesters killed in Tehran
- 19 Mins agoKhamenei accuses protesters of serving US interests
- 29 Mins agoProtests enter their twelfth consecutive day
- 29 Mins agoTrump warns Iran against killing protesters
Iran protests live updates: Iran is facing its most serious wave of nationwide unrest in years as protests over a collapsing economy, soaring food prices and a plunging currency have morphed into direct calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. What began on December 28 in Tehran's main markets after the rial hit record lows has now spread across all 31 provinces, drawing tens of thousands into the streets despite an expanding security crackdown and a sweeping internet blackout....Read More
At least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained, according to rights groups, as chants of “Death to the dictator” and support for the return of the monarchy under Reza Pahlavi echo through Tehran, Mashhad and other major cities. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran’s leaders against using lethal force, threatening to strike Iran “very, very hard where it hurts,” while supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused protesters of acting to please Washington and vowed a decisive response.
What is the latest in Iran
- Protests have entered their twelfth straight day and are continuing despite an internet and international phone blackout
- At least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency
- Large crowds have marched in Tehran, Mashhad and other major cities, chanting against the Islamic Republic
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused protesters of working for foreign powers and said they must be dealt with
- Iran’s judiciary chief has vowed “maximum” punishment for those taking part in the demonstrations
- Donald Trump has warned Iran not to kill protesters, saying the US would strike if they do
- Flights to and from Iran have been cancelled by airlines including flydubai and Turkish Airlines
- European leaders have condemned the reported killing of protesters and urged restraint
- State media has labelled demonstrators “terrorists,” raising fears of a major crackdown
- Reza Pahlavi’s calls for nightly protests have helped mobilise large crowds across the country
Iran protests Live updates: Mass protests challenge Iran leadership
Iran protests Live updates: Verified videos showed thousands of Iranians marching peacefully through Tehran and Mashhad, chanting slogans that directly targeted the Islamic Republic. Protesters called for the overthrow of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the return of monarchy under exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, marking a rare challenge to the regime’s foundations.
Iran protests Live updates: Doctor claims over 200 protesters killed in Tehran
Iran protests Live updates: A Tehran doctor told TIME that just six hospitals in the Iranian capital had recorded at least 217 protester deaths, most caused by live ammunition, as security forces opened fire on demonstrators. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals from authorities.
Iran protests Live updates: Khamenei accuses protesters of serving US interests
Iran protests Live updates: In a televised speech aired on Iranian state television, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused demonstrators of “ruining their own streets” to please the president of the United States. His remarks were met with chants of “Death to America” from supporters gathered at his compound.
Iran protests Live updates: Protests enter their twelfth consecutive day
Iran protests Live updates: Iran’s unrest has now stretched into a twelfth straight day, triggered by economic anger and a collapsing currency. Rights groups say demonstrations have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces, making this one of the broadest protest movements in the country’s recent history.
Iran protests Live updates: Trump warns Iran against killing protesters
Iran protests Live updates: US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the United States would respond if security forces kill protesters. He clarified that this would not involve sending American troops but would mean hitting Iran “very, very hard where it hurts” through military or economic action.