Who is Reza Pahlavi, Iran's exiled prince whose call charged anti-Khamenei protest?

Amid the intensified unrest in Iran, triggered by economic slump last month, name of Reza Pahlavi - Iran's exiled crown prince - has emerged as a reason for the overnight escalation of protests that prompted a nationwide internet shutdown. File photo of Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. (AP)

Protests in major Iranian cities such as Tehran and Mashhad intensified on Thursday night as massive crowds poured out on streets following Reza's call. The protesters chanted slogans and marched through the streets into Friday morning as well, Associated Press reported. Track updates on Iran unrest here

As the stir escalated, protesters on Thursday poured out on streets and chanted slogans against Iran's clerical leadership. Demonstrators were seen repeating slogans against the clerical leadership, including "Pahlavi will return" and "Seyyed Ali will be toppled", in reference to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Who is Reza Pahlavi? A scion of the Pahlavi dynasty that ruled Iran for more than 50 years, Reza is the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Empress Farah Diba. He was born on October 31, 1960 and was officially named crown prince in 1967 at the time of his father’s coronation.

After initial schooling at a private school located inside the royal palace, Reza in 1978 went for jet fighter training in the United States Air Force at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Months later the Pahlavi dynasty and Iran's monarchy was overthrown in Islamic revolution. The Pahlavi family had fled the country before theocracy was established in Iran and Ruhollah Khameini took over as the leader of Iran.

The developments made it impossible for the Reza and others in the Pahlavi family to return to Iran.

Reza had a degree in political science from the University of Southern California. He also volunteered to serve in Iran's military as a fighter pilot during the Iran-Iraq War. However, the clerical regime did not allow him.

Reza's website describes him as an ‘advocate for secular Iran’ and ‘of the principles of freedom, democracy and human rights for his countrymen.’

Reza has also written three books on Ira, according to his website. These books are Gozashteh va Ayandeh, Winds of Change: The Future of Democracy in Iran and IRAN: L’Heure du Choix [IRAN: The Deciding Hour].