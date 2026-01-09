Iran protest sees massive escalation, nationwide internet cut as exiled prince's war cry
Iran reportedly witnessed biggest anti-government protests in two weeks of people vs clerical leadership standoff, triggered by Iran's faltering economy.
Internet shut, crackdown on protesters, and mounting death toll have led to a massive escalation in Iran protests that started on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar and have now snowballed into a full-blown nation-wide movement against falling economy.
On Thursday, Iran reportedly witnessed biggest anti-government protests in two weeks of people vs clerical leadership standoff which was triggered by Iran's faltering economy and falling rial value.
At least 42 people have been killed in the protests between December 28, 2025 to January 8, 2026, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA). The fatalities include 29 protesting civilians, eight security personnel and five children and adolescents under the age of 18 years, per the report.
Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said 13 of the 45 protesters were killed on Wednesday alone.
Massive rally in Tehran
Visuals of massive rallies emerged from Tehran that showed a sea of people out on the roads chanting slogans was shared widely on social media. A large crowd was seen gathering on the vast Ayatollah Kashani Boulevard in the northwest of Tehran, AFP reported. Other images showed a crowd demonstrating in the western city of Abadan.
Some posts on X also claimed that security personnel were chased during the massive rallies and government building was set afire during the massive demonstrations in Tehran and Mashhad on Thursday night. However, HT could not independently verify the claims.
Protests in 46 cities, 21 provinces
The protests on Thursday were reported from at at least 46 cities across 21 provinces, according to HRANA. Shutdown in markets was also reported from Kurdish regions, with dozens of cities in Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, and Ilam provinces reportedly joining the strikes.
The report alleged that 60 more people were arrested in nation-wide crackdown on the protesters. More than 2,277 people have been arrested since December 28. Among those arrested, at least 166 are reported to be under the age of of 18 and 48 are said to be university students. The report also alleged that 45 cases of forced confessions have also been broadcast by state media since the protests broke out in Iran.
Internet blackout
Online watchdog Netblocks said that live metrics showed Iran is facing a nationwide internet blackout. “The incident follows a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public's right to communicate at a critical moment,” it said.
The internet blockade prompted the exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi to condemn the Iranian government for gagging communication lines, including shutting down the internet, and even attempting to jam satellite signals amid the ongoing protests. He also called on all European leaders to follow the lead of President Donald Trump in "supporting the people of Iran" and "holding the regime to account".
Trump's warning to Iran
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued another stern warning to Iran and said threatened to take severe action against Iran if its authorities "start killing people", warning Washington would "hit them very hard".