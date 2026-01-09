Iran protest sees massive escalation, nationwide internet cut as exiled prince's war cry

Internet shut, crackdown on protesters, and mounting death toll have led to a massive escalation in Iran protests that started on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar and have now snowballed into a full-blown nation-wide movement against falling economy. Screengrab of video showing massive rally in Tehran (X/@BahmanKalbasi)

On Thursday, Iran reportedly witnessed biggest anti-government protests in two weeks of people vs clerical leadership standoff which was triggered by Iran's faltering economy and falling rial value.

At least 42 people have been killed in the protests between December 28, 2025 to January 8, 2026, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA). The fatalities include 29 protesting civilians, eight security personnel and five children and adolescents under the age of 18 years, per the report.

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said 13 of the 45 protesters were killed on Wednesday alone.