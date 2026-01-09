Iran protests LIVE: Stir intensifies; govt issues first statement, blames Israel-US 'terrorist agents'

Even as markets and bazaars were shut in support of protesters, violence around the protests has led to deaths of at least 42 people, according to the Associated Press. More than 2,270 persons have been detained in connection with the agitation, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The protests which began on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar, has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces.

Internet shutdown in country; Iran state broadcaster blames US, Israel

Iran's government enforced an internet shutdown in the country, while also cutting off international phone calls, AP reported. This came even as protesters heeded exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who had called on people to shout from their windows and storm the streets.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has blamed “terrorist agents” of United States and Israel for sparking the violence, according to AP. The TV report stated that “people’s private cars, motorcycles, public places such as the metro, fire trucks and buses (were) set on fire.”