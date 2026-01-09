Iran protests LIVE: Stir intensifies; govt issues first statement, blames Israel-US 'terrorist agents'
Iran protests LIVE updates: Even as markets and bazaars were shut in support of protesters, violence around the protests has led to deaths of at least 42 people.
Iran protests LIVE updates: The protests in Iran, which began over economic woes, have now become a nationwide agitation against the falling economy and the weakening of the Iranian Rial. Thursday saw the mass agitation snowballing into the biggest anti-government demonstration, which has been ongoing for two weeks. The protests continued into Friday, with demonstrations taking place in both cities and rural towns across the country....Read More
Even as markets and bazaars were shut in support of protesters, violence around the protests has led to deaths of at least 42 people, according to the Associated Press. More than 2,270 persons have been detained in connection with the agitation, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.
The protests which began on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar, has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces.
Internet shutdown in country; Iran state broadcaster blames US, Israel
Iran's government enforced an internet shutdown in the country, while also cutting off international phone calls, AP reported. This came even as protesters heeded exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who had called on people to shout from their windows and storm the streets.
Meanwhile, Iranian state media has blamed “terrorist agents” of United States and Israel for sparking the violence, according to AP. The TV report stated that “people’s private cars, motorcycles, public places such as the metro, fire trucks and buses (were) set on fire.”
Iran protests live updates: Video shows protestor purportedly trying to take down govt surveillance camera
Among the videos doing rounds on social media, a purported footage of the protest in Iran shows a person allegedly trying to take down a surveillance camera.
A massive crowd is seen gathered and chanting slogans around the person. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Iran protests live updates: People take to streets after exiled crown prince's call
Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran before the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution while fatally ill, ha on Thursday called for protestors to shout from their windows. Iranian protestors heeded the call and marched through the streets into Friday morning, AP reported.
This was despite Iran's government shutting down the internet and international phone lines.
Iran protests live updates: Massive rally in Tehran, protests spread to all provinces
Iran protests live updates: Visuals of a massive rally in Tehran emerged even as protests in the country spread to all 31 of its provinces. The photos and videos showed a sea of people out on the roads chanting slogans.
A large crowd was seen gathering on the vast Ayatollah Kashani Boulevard in the northwest of Tehran, AFP reported.