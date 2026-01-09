Thousands on streets, Soleimani statue down: How Iran protests have intensified | 5 points

Thousands have hit the streets, dozens have died, buildings and statues have been set afire in Iran where tensions surrounding protests against the leadership and dwindling economy saw an overnight escalation to an all-time high on Thursday, prompting authorities to resort to a nationwide internet shutdown. People tear down an Iranian flag after it was taken down in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran on January 8, 2025 (via REUTERS)

The protests in Iran that started on December 28 have expanded to multiple cities and even capital Tehran. Protesters on Thursday walked through the streets and chanted slogans against Iran's clerical leadership which has been facing a public outrage over the dwindling economy.

Demonstrators were seen repeating slogans against the clerical leadership, including "Pahlavi will return" and "Seyyed Ali will be toppled", in reference to Khamenei

Internet was reportedly shut down across Iran and at least 42 people have been killed since the protests began last month, according to reports. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Thursday and said repeated that the US would take strong action if Iran kills protesters.