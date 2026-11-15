Ranchi, On the 26th Jharkhand Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged people to resolve to "preserve the legacy of our brave ancestors, culture and identity" and build a prosperous, strong state.

Preserve legacy, build prosperous Jharkhand: CM on state foundation day, Birsa Munda birth anniv

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Soren said the day reminds people of the struggles, sacrifices, and martyrdom of those brave ancestors who gave their all to protect the water, forests, land, rights, and people's identity.

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"Today is a day of pride, self-respect and resolve for us," he posted on X.

The chief minister said the dream of a separate state was realised through the struggles, sacrifices and martyrdoms of many revolutionaries.

The leadership, struggles and contributions of Baba Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, martyrs Nirmal Mahato and Vinod Bihari Mahato, and countless movement activists are an invaluable legacy of Jharkhand's history.

Jharkhand, known for its pristine forests and natural resources, was created on this day in 2000, from what was previously the southern areas of Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} In the X post, the chief minister said, "The struggles of great heroes such as Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Baba Tilka Manjhi, Veer Sidho-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, Poto Ho, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Telanga Kharia, Jatra Tana Bhagat, Nilambar-Pitambar, Sheikh Bhikhari, Pandey Ganpat Rai and Thakur Umrao Singh are our identity, our heritage and our inspiration." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the X post, the chief minister said, "The struggles of great heroes such as Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Baba Tilka Manjhi, Veer Sidho-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, Poto Ho, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Telanga Kharia, Jatra Tana Bhagat, Nilambar-Pitambar, Sheikh Bhikhari, Pandey Ganpat Rai and Thakur Umrao Singh are our identity, our heritage and our inspiration." {{/usCountry}}

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"Their struggles taught us to fight for identity, rights and self-respect," he added.

Born in 1875 in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Birsa Munda is credited with mobilising tribals against colonial rule. He died in British custody at the age of 25 on June 9, 1900.

The birth anniversary of the freedom fighter is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas since 2021 to honour the contributions of tribal communities, especially in India's freedom struggle, and highlights their important role in preserving the country's heritage and advancing its progress.

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CM Soren said, "The truest tribute to our ancestors is to make the Jharkhand they dreamed of a reality. With this resolve, the state government continues to work. We are making sustained efforts to strengthen education, healthcare, employment, social security, the rights of women, farmers and workers, and the local economy."

Asserting that the youth were the state's greatest strength, he said their dreams, talent and fresh thinking are the foundation of the state's bright future. "Our goal is to turn their energy and potential into the state's strength and prosperity by providing them with better education, skills, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities."

"Let us resolve on this State Foundation Day to preserve the legacy of our brave ancestors, our culture and our identity, and to play our part in building a prosperous, strong and just Jharkhand.

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"Our ancestors' struggles are our heritage, our young people's dreams are our strength, and a prosperous Jharkhand is our resolve," the chief minister added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.