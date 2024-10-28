Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.62 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 27.76 °C Moderate rain October 30, 2024 27.45 °C Moderate rain October 31, 2024 28.17 °C Scattered clouds November 1, 2024 29.0 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 28.53 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 27.95 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 26.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 28, 2024, is 24.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.62 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.86 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 84.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

