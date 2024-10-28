Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.62 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024
Oct 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 28, 2024, is 24.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.62 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.86 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 29, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 30, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 31, 2024
|28.17 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 1, 2024
|29.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|28.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|26.87 °C
|Sky is clear
