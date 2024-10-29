Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.98 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 25.91 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 28.0 °C Few clouds November 1, 2024 29.17 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 28.73 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 27.91 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 27.5 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 27.38 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 29, 2024, is 26.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 62.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.