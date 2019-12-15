e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
SEDITION CHARGE CAA protestors say did not raise any anti-India slogan

Dec 15, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Two days after police slapped sedition charge against several people who staged a protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Lucknow, the protesters claimed that they had held a peaceful protest and did not raise any slogan against the country.

The protest was called by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and some other groups on Friday.

AIMIM organisation secretary Mohammad Iqbal said, “It was a peaceful protest where a group of people marched from Clock Tower to Teele Wali Masjid. I don’t understand what was seditious in it.”

Two FIRs were lodged against the protesters.

The first FIR was lodged on the complaint of Satkhanda police outpost in-charge sub inspector Rajiv Dwivedi. In his complaint, Dwivedi mentioned that a group of people gathered near Clock Tower without permission and raised anti-India slogans.

When contacted, Dwivedi said. “The protesters were told that staging protest is not allowed at that place but they refused to disperse. They raised slogans against passing of CAB and NRC,” said Dwivedi.

Based on his complaint, an FIR under section IPC 124A (sedition) along with other sections of the IPC was registered at Thakurganj police station.

Station house officer (SHO), Thakurganj, Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “Around 16-17 people have been booked in the FIR. Video recording and photographs of the protest are being reviewed to identify the protesters.”

Another FIR for violation of prohibitory orders was lodged at Chowk police station against the protestors, who staged a demonstration when they reached Teele Wali Masjid.

Vishwajeet Singh, SHO Chowk police station said, “A group of around 100 people staged a protest near the Teele Wali Masjid against CAB and NRC on Friday. They violated prohibitory orders by staging the protest. We have lodged an FIR against them for this act and initiated an investigation.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM representatives have decided to sit on a dharna at Laxman Mela ground if the FIRs were not expunged. “Both the FIRs lodged for holding peaceful protest must be expunged. We will sit on dharna if this is not done,” Iqbal said.

