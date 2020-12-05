SGPC to give Rs 1 lakh each to families of seven farmers who lost life in agitation

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 04:03 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday resolved to give financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families of farmers who died while taking part in the ongoing stir against the three Central farm laws.

SGPC passed this resolution in its first meeting of the executive committee that was elected on November 27, a day after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of two such farmers, hailing from Mansa and Moga districts.

Divulging proceedings of the meeting chaired by her, president Bibi Jagir Kaur said ardas samagams (prayer functions) will be organised on December 7 at historic gurdwaras to keep the spirits of protesting farmers high.

“Women are also taking part in the protests going on at the Delhi border. The SGPC will arrange temporary toilets and washrooms for their convenience,” she said.

A resolution was also passed to welcome various prominent persons, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who are returning prestigious awards they got from the Government of India for their contribution in their respective fields—political, social, sports, culture etc. Demanding roll back of the farm laws, the SGPC president praised the farmers for struggling for their rights.

Bibi Jagir Kaur also condemned Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut for the abusive comment she made on an elderly woman participating in the stir, in a now-deleted tweet.

The SGPC chief also said a dress code will also be fixed for SGPC employees. She said shawls will not be given to anyone in future with the ‘siropa’ (robe of honour).