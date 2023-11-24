Shocking Delhi murder details: Victim, 17, stabbed 55 times over biryani

The harrowing video from Delhi's Welcome colony of a 16-year-old boy stabbing another teenage boy to death left the city shocked. The allegedly drunk 16-year-old first strangled the victim, stabbed him 55 times with a small knife and dragged his body to an alley. A CCTV video grab shows the murderer standing over the victim in the narrow bylane at north-east Delhi’s Welcome. (Video grab)

According to Delhi Police, the brawl between the two teenagers broke out over money for biryani. The accused told the police that he did not know the victim before, and had walked up to him demanding money for biryani.

When the 17-year-old boy refused to give him any money, the accused strangled him till he was unconscious, then took out a small knife from his pocket and proceeded to stab him 55 times, leading to his death.

The 2.50-minute CCTV camera footage also showed the teenager threatening others in the area. He was also seen breaking out into a dance after stabbing the boy in a fit of rage.

An investigator on the case told news agency PTI, "We were also taken aback... the accused after the entire act holds the lifeless body by the hair and drags him back to the same narrow area. He robbed ₹350 from the victim and fled. We have already apprehended the accused, who had confessed and the weapon of murder has been recovered."

The accused was seen shouting at the people nearby to stay away, threatening them with his knife. The victim was stabbed in his face, neck, back, and beneath eyes more than 55 times, according to the Delhi Police.

The crime took place around 11.15pm on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The police said the suspect was arrested within an hour of the crime, and refused to reveal the name of both the parties.

It has been alleged that the 16-year-old was in an inebriated state when he committed the murder. Residents of Janta Mazdoor colony also saw him smoking a cigarette and waving his knife with blood-stained hands after murdering the boy.

(With inputs from PTI)