SpiceJet will move operations to Delhi airport T3 next month

Aug 19, 2019

New Delhi:

Next month onwards, passengers flying SpiceJet from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will now board from terminal three (T3) instead of terminal two (T2).

The airport operator on Monday said, starting September 5, the airline will shift its operations entirely to T3 along with IndiGo, which will also partially shift its operations from T2 to T3. The shift is planned to pave way for infrastructure upgrade of T2, officials said.

SpiceJet operates flights to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat from T2. IndiGo, however, did not detail flights to which sectors will be shifted.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said the move will help reduce the passenger load at T2 by 27%.

“With SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir operating, T2 has witnessed steep traffic growth, compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic. The shifting, which will take place on September 5, will enable the airport operator to enhance the overall infrastructure of T2, which is being enhanced to handle rising passenger traffic. After the completion of capacity enhancement of T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from 15 MPPA currently,” DIAL said in a statement.

It said this will further enhance the passenger comfort and experience. “Under T2 capacity enhancement initiatives, the Security Hold Area (SHA), bus gate hold area, new arrivals area and passengers waiting areas would be expanded, while Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) area would be relocated and Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) would be installed,” the airport operator said.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said they appreciate SpiceJet and IndiGo agreeing to shift their operations to T3.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said with this, the airline’s flight operations would be restricted to just two terminals — T1 and T3 – of the Delhi airport.

“This move will make matters more convenient for passengers travelling with us and provide them greater comfort and ease in transiting between domestic and international flights,” he said.

At present, GoAir operates completely from T2 while SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their domestic flights from T2. Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely from T3.

The revamped T2 was thrown open for flight operations in October 2017, after which operations of SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir were moved there from Terminal 1.

Meanwhile, DIAL has started phase 3A of the expansion work of airside as well as on T1 and T3 to make Delhi Airport future-ready. Officials said once expansion of Terminal 1 is complete the three airlines will be shifted back here as they initially functioned.

They said that the ongoing expansion will increase the airside capacity to 140 MPPA from 100 MPPA by July 2022.

The phase 3A expansion work, being carried out as per the Master Plan 2016, would enable Delhi Airport to offer enhanced service levels and introduce new and improved processes and technologies to maximise efficiency, enhance passenger experience and invigorate the ambience of the terminals, DIAL said.

