Hyderabad, Telangana's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vinay Kumar on Friday directed officials to take stringent measures to curb the sale and use of synthetic manja and protect the Indian Roller and other wildlife.

Take stringent measures to curb sale of synthetic manja: T’gana Forest Force chief tells officials

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Speaking at a review meeting here, Vinay Kumar instructed officials to initiate action to cancel licences of shops selling prohibited synthetic manja, an official release said.

As synthetic manja is being supplied from other states, he instructed officials to intensify surveillance on supplies originating from those states, it said.

He directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to issue clear warnings to shop owners and take stringent action against those violating the rules.

The police were directed to intensify surveillance to prevent the sale of "Chinese manja" through online platforms. He emphasised the need to identify sales of synthetic manja on e-commerce websites and coordinate with the organisations concerned to curb sales.

He also instructed officials to display posters at all public places, including bus stations, railway stations, markets and other crowded locations, to create public awareness about the ban on synthetic manja.

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay Kumar stated that the School Education Department should create awareness among students and their parents about the dangers of Chinese manja to humans and birds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay Kumar stated that the School Education Department should create awareness among students and their parents about the dangers of Chinese manja to humans and birds. {{/usCountry}}

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He further instructed officials to brief bus drivers and conductors to report any illegal transportation of synthetic manja or captured wildlife to the Forest Department helpline immediately..

He directed officials to take measures to prevent Indian rollers from being kept in cages for display at Durga pandals and asked Endowments Department officials to ensure that these directions were implemented at all temples.

The sighting of Indian Roller , Telangana's state bird, on Dasara day is considered auspicious in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.