Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned ₹six lakh to repatriate the mortal remains of a worker from Jagtial district who died in Ukraine following a Russian rocket attack on September 1.

T'gana govt sanctions financial assistance to bring back body of worker who died in Ukraine

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Avilala Sudarshan was employed with a company in Ukraine as a formworker of reinforced concrete products, official sources said on Tuesday.

Sudarshan's wife Avilala Bhargavi approached the 'CM Pravasi Prajavani' in Hyderabad on October 9 seeking financial assistance to bring back her husband's mortal remains.

Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana government's NRI Advisory Committee, told PTI on Tuesday that ₹six lakh was sanctioned to Bhargavi from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Indian Embassy advised the family to pay ₹six lakh to repatriate his mortal remains because the employer expressed inability to bear the cost.

Telangana Minister for SC Development Adluri Lakshman Kumar, who visited the 'CM Pravasi Prajavani', consoled the bereaved family. He expressed deep concern that the family had been waiting for over a month for the return of Sudarshan's mortal remains.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister spoke to the officials of the Chief Minister's Office and requested sanction of ₹six lakh in financial assistance to the kin of Sudarshan. He also wrote an official letter to the chief minister seeking help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister spoke to the officials of the Chief Minister's Office and requested sanction of ₹six lakh in financial assistance to the kin of Sudarshan. He also wrote an official letter to the chief minister seeking help. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sirushu Ashok, one of the Telangana men involved in military duties at the warfront in Russia after being misled by agents, sent an audio message to his wife saying his colleague Afzal Khan died.

However, there is no official confirmation of Khan's death, sources said.

The family members of four persons from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts of Telangana, including Ashok and Afzal Khan, had recently submitted a representation at the 'CM Prajavani', seeking CM Reddy's immediate intervention for their safe repatriation.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.