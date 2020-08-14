e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three years after deadline, Mohali’s N-choe bridge hanging in balance

Three years after deadline, Mohali’s N-choe bridge hanging in balance

Rs 12-crore project being delayed due to three illegal houses on construction site; these will be razed within a week, says GMADA

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:32 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The bridge is coming up near Mauli Baidwan village. Despite a December 2017 deadline, it is only 40% complete after nearly three years.
The bridge is coming up near Mauli Baidwan village. Despite a December 2017 deadline, it is only 40% complete after nearly three years.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Nearly four years after work on the high-level bridge on the N-choe near Mauli Baidwan village was allotted, the project is only 40% complete, forcing commuters to continue taking longer alternative routes.

The bridge will connect the Sector 80/81 dividing road with several villages.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had allotted the project to Panchkula-based Mann Builders with a December 2017 deadline.

Contractor Abhishek Kumar said the work was delayed due to three illegal houses on the construction site, which GMADA had failed to demolish. “Earlier, shifting of cables was stalling the project’s progress, but those have been removed now,” he said.

“The three illegal houses will be razed within a week. Thereafter, the contractor will expedite the work,” said Davinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA.

Sources said the project was now expected to be completed by October 2021.

Mauli Baidwan’s sarpanch Bal Krishan Goyal said commuters were at the receiving end due to delay in completion of the bridge. “This is negligence on the part of GMADA officials, who first failed to shift the cables on time and are now delaying compensation to three house owners,” he added.

The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) authorities have also written to GMADA authorities several times to complete the project since they have to take the longest alternative route to reach the institute.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In