Home / Cities / Two transgender persons among four murdered in Hyderabad in single night

Two transgender persons among four murdered in Hyderabad in single night

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 21, 2023 03:51 PM IST

The police are in the process of identifying the suspects, the official said, adding that they also found a knife used in stabbing the victims.

Two transgender persons and two homeless persons were among four people found murdered in different areas here by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. The transgender persons were attacked at around 1 am on Wednesday under Tappachabutra Police Station limits; they were hit with stones and stabbed, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

A double murder case was registered and further investigations are on.(Unsplash)
A double murder case was registered and further investigations are on.(Unsplash)

"Both the deceased are transgender persons aged between 25 and 30," a police official said. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the perpetrators of the crime against the transgender persons may have been intimately involved with them. The police are in the process of identifying the suspects, the official said, adding that they also found a knife used in stabbing the victims.

Also Read: Police arrest gang members for extorting money from LGBTQ community

A double murder case was registered and further investigations are on. Two more persons -- homeless people who sleep on footpaths -- were killed after unidentified persons hit them with boulders when they were asleep on the roadside at different places under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday morning, another police official said.

The identity of the two deceased persons is being ascertained, the official said, adding that they were verifying the reasons behind their murders and also if there was any link with the killing of the two transgender persons. Further probe is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lgbt community crime hyderabad + 1 more
lgbt community crime hyderabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out