Gurugram: Police arrested two members of a gang from Rajasthan on Thursday for allegedly duping at least 200 people via a mobile dating app for the LGBTQ community. As per police, the suspects posed as police officers and journalists to hoodwink their victims. Police arrest gang members for extorting money from LGBTQ community

Police said the suspects targeted their victims on the dating app and extorted huge sums of money from them.

Police said they had arrested a gang member, identified as Sunil Kumar from Jaipur on June 5, and after interrogating him, they tracked the two other suspects. As per police, the gang was active from 2020.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a complaint from a city-based resident on June 4, who said three suspects had extorted ₹50,000 from him through a gay dating app for escort services.

“The suspects called him to Cyber Park in Sector 39 and made him sit in a Swift Dzire car and introduced themselves as police officers. They threatened to send him to jail for giving escort services,” ACP Dahiya said.

ACP Dahiya said another suspect introduced himself as a senior police officer and demanded ₹1 lakh from him and threatened to send him to jail in case of non-payment. “The victim transferred ₹50,000 from his brother’s account and assured them he will pay the remaining amount in a few days. The suspects threatened to kill him if they did not receive the remaining amount,” he said.

Nitish Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that after interrogating Kumar, police teams raided locations in Jaipur and arrested two more suspects on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Mohit Kumar Tank (29), of Jaipur and Devkinandan (37), of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

ACP Dahiya said the suspects have revealed that they have cheated hundreds of people in Delhi, Jaipur, Belgaum in Karnataka, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, etc.

