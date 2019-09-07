Unemployment rate in Haryana highest in the country, says report

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:59 IST

The unemployment rate in Haryana rose to 28.7 per cent in August 2019, which is highest in the country, followed by Tripura 27.9 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 19.2 per cent, according to the figures compiled by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE).

As the national average stood at 8.4 per cent, the state’s unemployment rate reached the all time high since January 2016, the previous highest unemployment rate was 26.4 per cent in April this year. Haryana is facing serious unemployment problem, according to CMIE, as it has nearly three times more unemployment rate than the national average.

HOW CMIE CALCULATES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

The CMIE numbers are based on a survey of 43,600 households per month and 1,74,405 households over a period of four months across India. The unemployment rate for a month is calculated as ratio of total estimated unemployed persons in India (state-wise while classifying into rural and urban) to total estimated labour force for a month.

“More people are seeking employment but not as many people are finding employment. Investment conditions have been weak. New investment into large and modern enterprises is important to absorb the rising working age population into the labour markets. However, data from the financial statement of companies and from announcement by entrepreneurs do not show any pick up in investments. Growth in good quality jobs is therefore poor,” CMIE said in its report.

These unemployment figures may be unwelcome news for the Khattar government ahead of assembly elections in October this year. The opposition parties are also raising questions on weak farm prices and low job growths.

Reacting CMIE report, minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover said, “The BJP government has provided more than 50,000 government jobs .Besides, new industries are coming to Haryana which will create more jobs.”

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said the state was at number one in the unemployment rate despite the state government’s claims of providing jobs to the youths. “As per government records on the floor of vidhan sabha, over 5 lakh youths are unemployed in Haryana,” he added.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:59 IST