Vijayawada, The 10-day Vijayawada Utsav brought together faith, folk traditions, cultural performances and crafts from across India, as Andhra Pradesh seeks to position the city as a major destination for spiritual and cultural tourism.

Vijayawada Utsav ends, brings together folk traditions, crafts across India

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The utsav concluded on October 20.

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Held during the Dussehra season, the festival centred around the worship of Goddess Kanaka Durga and featured classical art forms, folk performances, devotional programmes, entertainment events, exhibitions and the sale of articles of Rural Artisans Society Mela, which made its debut in the southern region, a release said on Wednesday.

The celebrations also attracted prominent visitors, including President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and a Chinese delegation, among others.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said festivals such as Vijayawada Utsav could bring spirituality, knowledge and technology together, while providing a platform to showcase Andhra Pradesh's cultural heritage.

"We are living in an inspiring time. We have technology and knowledge, and if we move forward by incorporating spirituality, we can fulfil our desired goals," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu also stressed the need to take the state's arts, traditions and Telugu cultural heritage to a wider audience, highlighting the role of events such as Vijayawada Utsav and the SARAS Mela in promoting cultural exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu also stressed the need to take the state's arts, traditions and Telugu cultural heritage to a wider audience, highlighting the role of events such as Vijayawada Utsav and the SARAS Mela in promoting cultural exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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Nearly 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh devotees visit Kanaka Durga deity every day during Navratri, according to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, highlighting the city's religious significance and its potential to attract a wider tourist audience.

The festival aims to build on this spiritual appeal by showcasing Andhra Pradesh's artistic heritage, reviving traditional folk forms and creating opportunities for artisans, craftspeople, vendors and businesses.

The SARAS Mela brought crafts and cultural traditions from different parts of India to Vijayawada, adding a national dimension to the festivities.

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Visitors from outside the state welcomed the opportunity to experience the country's diverse cultural traditions in one place.

For residents, the utsav offered an opportunity to showcase Vijayawada's artistic heritage, including Kondapalli Bommalu, the state's renowned wooden toys, and other traditional crafts.

By bringing together religious tourism, cultural exchange and livelihood opportunities, the festival seeks to raise Vijayawada's profile alongside established spiritual and cultural destinations such as Varanasi and Mysuru.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.