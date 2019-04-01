Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjab’s Hoshiarpur constituency has never voted same party back since 1998

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, once a Congress stronghold, has seen a change of guard every five years since 1998 when the BJP won for the first time after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) backed its candidate.

The Congress’ reign since 1980 was interrupted by the then Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Kanshi Ram in 1996 when he won this seat with the SAD’s support. After 1998, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have won the seat alternately.

BJP leader and Union minister of state for social empowerment Vijay Sampla is the sitting member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Ravjot Singh, its Doaba zone in-charge, as its nominee this time.

Voting will be held on May 19 and results will be declared on May 23 on the Gurdaspur seat.

Here are some details about the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hoshiarpur

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Vijay Sampla, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 135,82

Runner up name, party: Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 961,297

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64.72%

Number of women voters in 2014: 723,221

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,860

