'... all about attention': Gambhir's cryptic post fuels fiery spat with Sreesanth after 'fixer' claim

On Thursday, former Indian pacer Sreesanth accused his ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir of labeling him a "fixer" during a Legends League Cricket match. The incident unfolded during an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants, where the two cricketers engaged in a heated exchange, requiring umpire intervention to defuse the situation. Sreesanth, who had faced a life ban from BCCI over his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, saw the ban reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme Court of India. Gautam Gambhir in a heated exchange with Sreesanth (L)(X/Files)

"He kept on calling me 'fixer fixer, you are a fixer, f*** off you fixer on live television on centre wicket," Sreesanth said while going live from his official Instagram profile.

“I just said 'what are you saying', I kept laughing in a sarcastic way. He spoke to the umpires in the same language when they tried to control him,” he added.

Gambhir, interestingly, posted a cryptic tweet in his first public post since the heated exchange. Taking to his official X account, Gambhir wrote, “Smile when the world is all about attention!”, attaching an image of him in an Indian jersey.

Sreesanth had earlier added that he didn't use any “bad word” and it was Gambhir who escalated the situation with his ‘fixer’ labelling for the former India pacer.

"From my side, I didn't use any bad word. Please guys support the real truth. He has been doing it with a lot of people. I have no idea why he started it, it was the end of the over.

"Now his people are saying sixer sixer bola hai but unhone bola you fixer, tu fixer hai (his people are claiming he said sixer sixer but he said you are a fixer). This is not the way to talk. I'm thinking of leaving it (the incident) here but his people are trying to save him. I request you all to not fall for extra paid PR work," Sreesanth added.

This is not the first time Gambhir has been involved in an on field altercation. He has had fiery exchanges with Virat Kohli a couple of times during the IPL, including earlier this year when Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir was LSG's mentor back then.