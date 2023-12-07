'He kept calling me a fixer on live television': Sreesanth reveals 'umpire tried to control Gambhir but…'

The controversy surrounding S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir has reached a boiling point after the former India pacer revealed that he was in fact called a 'fixer' by his ex-teammate during their flare up in the Legends League Cricket Eliminator on Wednesday. Sreesanth and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange after the sixth over of the India Capitals innings, which needed umpire intervention. After the match, Sreesanth did an Instagram live session, and said that Gambhir called him things that were 'rude' and not for public consumption. However, a few hours later, Sreesanth revealed the details of Gambhir's remarks, which promises to stir the pot even further. S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an ugly spat during an LLC match(Screengrab/LLC)

In an Insta post, Sreesanth disclosed how Gambhir consistently employed the same word repeatedly, persisting even in the face of the umpires' repeated attempts to rein him in.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, 'What are you saying? What are you saying?' In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me 'Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer'. This is the language that was used. Even when the umpires were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said in an Instagram post.

Sreesanth was one of the three players found guilty in the infamous IPL spot fixing scandal that had rocked Indian cricket in 2013. In September, the BCCI handed him a life ban, but two years later, Sreesanth was acquitted in the same case. However, in October 2017, the Kerala High Court reinstated the life ban. In March 2019, the Supreme Court of India reversed the BCCI's life ban, instructing the board to review the length of any potential new sanction. Consequently, the BCCI adjusted the ban to a 7-year term, making him eligible to participate in all forms of the game from September 13, 2020.

Also Read: 'Lump in my throat and fire in my heart,' Gautam Gambhir returns to KKR before IPL 2024

Contradictory reports have surfaced since the video's release, showcasing the two former India teammates, who played together and were part of the Playing XI in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals. While many have stepped forward to defend Gambhir, Sreesanth remains steadfast in declaring his version as the 'sole truth,' urging the public not to be swayed by alternative perspectives.

"I am not going to do much PR and all of that which a lot of celebrities do to spread the wrong news. I just wanted to come live and come to you all straight. His PR is being... where he comes from and obviously the kind of money he can spend. I am just a normal person," added Sreesanth.

"This is the real truth. He's been doing it to a lot of people, not just me. I have no idea why he started it. This is not the way to talk. I can take it up to further ire but I want to drop this right here and now. His people will try to save him but it's my request to you, don't fall for it."