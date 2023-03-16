Home / Cricket / 1st ODI between South Africa and West Indies abandoned because of rain

1st ODI between South Africa and West Indies abandoned because of rain

AP | , East London
Mar 16, 2023 10:49 PM IST

The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella after inspecting the pitch before the match is called off due to rain(REUTERS)
Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella after inspecting the pitch before the match is called off due to rain(REUTERS)

The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.

The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with WPL 2023, IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out