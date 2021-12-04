2nd Test: Why Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India on Day 2 against New Zealand in place of Shubman Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India in place of Shubman Gill when India returned to bat in the second innings of the Mumbai Test on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now provided the reason behind Shubman Gill's absence.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the BCCI informed that Gill has suffered an elbow injury while fielding during the first innings.

“Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure,” wrote the BCCI.

🚨 Update 🚨: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/UqSzXYTce2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2021

Earlier, New Zealand were all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325, with the tourists trailing by 263 runs on the second day of the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets for eight runs while his fast bowling colleague Mohammed Siraj chipped in with 3-19.

Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer for the hosts with a knock of 150 while Ajaz Patel picked up all wickets for New Zealand to post figures of 10-119.

