3rd T20I: Brian Bennett's 43 guides Zimbabwe to win over Pakistan at Bulawayo

ANI |
Dec 06, 2024 04:03 AM IST

Right-hand batter Brian Bennett brilliant performance guided Zimbabwe to victory over Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], : Right-hand batter Brian Bennett brilliant performance guided Zimbabwe to victory over Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Bennet played a knock of 43 runs off 35 balls which was laced with six boundaries and a maximum in his innings. He was awarded the Player of the Match for this performance.

Chasing a mere total of 133 runs, the match ended on the penultimate ball of the second innings. The hosts lost eight wickets while chasing down the target.

Other than Bennett, important and valuable knocks were scored by captain Sikandar Raza , wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani , right-hand batters Dion Myers and Tinotenda Maposa .

For Men in Green, three wickets were snaped Abbas Afridi , two wickets were grabbed by Jahandad Khan , and one wicket each was bagged by Salman Agha and Sufiyan Muqeem in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, the visitors skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, Pakistan were able to score just 132 runs with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. In the batting, the runs come from Salman Agha , Arafat Minhas , Tayyab Tahir , Qais Akaram , and Abbass Afridi .

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabaniand took two wickets while Wellington Masakadza , Richard Ngarava , Tinotenda Maposa , and Ryan Burl took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Pakistan 132/7 in 20 overs vs Zimbabwe 133/8 in 19.5 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

