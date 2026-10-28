3rd Test: Josh Inglis, Alex Carey put Australia in driving seat against South Africa on day 2

Josh Inglis and Alex Carey added an unbeaten 145 for the fifth wicket as Australia took a first innings lead on the second day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Josh Inglis, Alex Carey put Australia in command of South Africa decider. (AP Photo)

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Australia were 330 for four at the close, one run ahead of South Africa's first innings total of 329 with six wickets remaining.

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Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green put on 126 for the third wicket before Inglis and Carey batted Australia into a commanding position.

Australia's progress on a good batting pitch was twice interrupted by double strikes by the South African bowlers but it was their only success as they toiled on an unresponsive pitch on a warm, cloudless day.

Renshaw and Travis Head (41) shared Australia's best opening partnership of the series, putting on 58 before Head chopped off-spinner Simon Harmer's first ball of the match into his stumps.

Harmer followed up five balls later by having Marnus Labuschagne caught at slip without scoring.

Renshaw, Green hit fifties

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{{^usCountry}} Renshaw (74) and Green (65) were dismissed by left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen in the space of three deliveries shortly before tea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renshaw (74) and Green (65) were dismissed by left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen in the space of three deliveries shortly before tea. {{/usCountry}}

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Renshaw's watchful 139-ball innings ended when he flashed at a lifting delivery and was caught behind, with South Africa successfully seeking a review after he was initially given not out.

Green's more adventurous innings ended when he steered Jansen to second slip. Green hit two sixes off successive balls from Kagiso Rabada as well as eight fours in facing 110 deliveries.

Inglis, who missed the first two Tests because of a broken finger, played some fine attacking strokes as he made 85 not out off 111 balls. He and wicketkeeper Carey (51 not out) batted out through to the close as South Africa were made to regret their collapse from 203 for one on the first day.

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The series is tied at 1-1.