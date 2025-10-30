'6 ball daalke dikha... mazaa aayega': Rishabh Pant returns with a bang, stump mic chatter floors everyone

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his return to competitive cricket in style, instantly drawing attention with his trademark stump-mic banter during the South Africa A clash. After recovering from the knee injury suffered on the England tour, selectors have planned his comeback through two India A games to assess his match readiness for the upcoming South Africa Tests. India A captain Rishabh Pant gestures on day one of the first unofficial Test cricket match against South Africa A.(PTI)

Leading India A from behind the stumps, Pant shared his valuable insights to constantly help the bowlers determine the right line and length for the batters. He made sure left-arm spinner Manav Suthar didn't feel any pressure and gave him freedom with his chatter from behind the stumps, where he told him not to get worried about getting hit for boundaries.

"Zyaada fielder nahin hai outside mein. Dalta reh apna koi nahin. Thodi der dande pe daalo koi problem nahin. Maarne do. Tang mat do. Relax hoke daal. Shabaash. Rhythm pakadne ko dekho. Aa jaayega ek aad over mein. Pareshan mat ho." (There are not much fielders on the outside. Keep bowling your deliveries. Keep targetting the stumps for a bit, no problem. Let them hit. Relax and bowl. Focus on getting your rhythm. It will come in an over. Don't worry.)" Pant said, which was caught on a stum-mic.

When his plan started working, he advised Suthar to maintain the same line and length, urging him to keep testing the batter from that channel.

"Arre bhai. Yahi hai. 6 ball daalke dekho zara. Mazaa aayega. (Keep bowling six deliveries in that zone. It will be fun.)" he said.

Meanwhile, he displayed his sharpness behind the stumps by claiming a crucial catch of Zubayr Hamza, who was looking dangerous, scoring a half-century.

Rishabh Pant looks to make India comeback with SA Tests

Earlier, Pant missed the home Test series against the West Indies during his recovery phase. Now, the two four-day fixtures at the BCCI CoE, where he captains India A, present an ideal opportunity for him to regain rhythm and match fitness ahead of the upcoming home Tests against South Africa.

The 28-year-old is expected to reclaim his place behind the stumps, likely replacing Dhruv Jurel, who impressed with both bat and gloves in the series against the West Indies.