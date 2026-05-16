'A complete middle-order batter': Ex-India player praises Kartik Sharma after the batsman showed ‘rare’ quality

Chennai Super Kings batsman Kartik Sharma may be taking some time to show his true potential, but he appears to be on the right path. A former India cricketer is really impressed. Kartik Sharma showed a lot of promise in CSK's defeat. (ANI Pic Service)

When CSK purchased the 20-year-old Rajasthan wicketkeeper batsman for ₹14.2 crore last year, the news made big headlines. On Friday, he got his second fifty of the 2026 Indian Premier League as he made a 42-ball 71.

The highlight of his innings was his gear-shifting. CSK were struggling at 36/2 in the 6th over when he joined Urvil Patel at the crease. The latter also departed shortly after. With CSK in dire straits, Karthik judged the situation perfectly well and kind of dropped anchor. He tried to build a partnership with Dewald Brevis.

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At one point, he was on 29 off 26 balls. However, later he cut loose, and his last 42 runs came off just 16 balls. So, he showed the full scale of his batsmanship. That he can drop anchor if needed, and that he can smash the bowlers all over the park too, amid a totally different requirement.

Ambati Rayudu, who played 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India from 2013-2019, was impressed with the way Kartik showed two very important aspects of batsmanship. It's no ordinary skill.

"I think it's been exceptional. I think he was prepared for a lot of short bowling against a team that has good fast bowlers, which shows his preparation has been spot on," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut.

"His game against spin, too, has been quite exceptional in reading length. I just think he's turning into a complete middle-order batter; especially for conditions at home in India, he is looking very, very good," he added.

Not the first time! Kartik's previous fifty had come against Mumbai Indians. That day he scored 54 not out off 40 balls to take his team over the line in what was a modest chase of 160.

Against Delhi Capitals, again chasing a modest total, he scored 41 not out off 31 balls to steer his team home. It's clear he wants to stay at the crease as much as possible. His strike rate, 134 across nine matches so far, may be a little issue, but then he is inexperienced, and it's his debut season. Rayudu wasn't too bothered about his strike rate. According to him, over time, Kartik will be fine in that aspect of the game.

"He can hit sixes against both fast bowlers and spinners. His batsmanship will improve over time with confidence and experience. He'll know his single options or double options on a certain pitch. Once he starts getting into those nitty-gritties, I feel the strike rate also will improve," he said.

"I just think his progress has been pretty rapid, and he's looking good. He is a fast learner. He's learning on the job, poor guy - he has batted No. 6 and No. 7 for the first part of the IPL. It's not an easy number. But since he has come at No. 4 or No. 5, he has been batting exceptionally well," he added.