A Test of twists, resilience and collapse: South Africa dismantle Australia to clinch series and strengthen WTC defence

As the third Test between South Africa and Australia drew to a close, it showed why Test cricket at an intense level is the ultimate format. What began as a fiercely contested battle in Newlands ended in a final-day Australian batting collapse as the Proteas dismissed the visitors for 111 and completed a 176-run victory. They sealed the series 2-1 and took the No.1 Test ranking.

South Africa defeated Australia to clinch the series 2-1 (AFP)

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It was a match that had everything: hard-fought early centuries, massive momentum swings, a gritty lower-order fightback and a bowling masterclass that tore through a batting lineup in transition.

The early grind: Starc's fire and Inglis' brilliance

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Deep Dive How did South Africa turn a 100-run first-innings deficit into a win over Australia? Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder added 154 runs for the sixth wicket, helping South Africa reach 387 in their second innings and set Australia a target of 288. Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer then bowled Australia out for 111. What did Simon Harmer achieve in South Africa’s series-deciding win over Australia? Harmer took six wickets for 16 runs in Australia’s final innings and finished the match with 10 wickets for 120 runs. It was his first ten-wicket haul in a Test. How did South Africa’s series win affect their World Test Championship position? The 2-1 series victory lifted South Africa to second in the 2025–27 World Test Championship standings, with a points percentage of 71.43. Australia fell to third on 69.23.

The first half of the Test was a tense battle for control. South Africa batted first, putting up a respectable total of 329 on a pitch that offered just enough early movement for the pacers. Marques Ackerman led the charge with a fluent 95, falling just short of a century, while Aiden Markram (78), Marco Jansen (52), and David Bedingham (50) provided crucial half-centuries.

However, the hosts were rattled by the sheer pace of Mitchell Starc, who bowled with trademark hostility and extracted plenty from the pitch, to claim a superb 6/72.

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{{^usCountry}} Australia's reply in the second innings was ruthless as they overcame the South African attack to score a solid 429. Josh Inglis was the star of the show, hammering a career-best 102 to notch his second Test hundred. He was well supported by Alex Carey, who fell for a well-made 80, and Matt Renshaw's gritty 74. Despite off-spinner Simon Harmer's marathon spell yielding 4/104 and Marco Jansen chipping in with three wickets, Pat Cummins and his men took a valuable 100-run first-innings lead. The resistance: A counter-punch for the ages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia's reply in the second innings was ruthless as they overcame the South African attack to score a solid 429. Josh Inglis was the star of the show, hammering a career-best 102 to notch his second Test hundred. He was well supported by Alex Carey, who fell for a well-made 80, and Matt Renshaw's gritty 74. Despite off-spinner Simon Harmer's marathon spell yielding 4/104 and Marco Jansen chipping in with three wickets, Pat Cummins and his men took a valuable 100-run first-innings lead. The resistance: A counter-punch for the ages {{/usCountry}}

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The true turning point of the match arrived on the fourth day, during the critical third innings.

South Africa were in danger of folding after being reduced to 185/5, with their middle order exposed. Enter Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton. The duo dug in and stitched together a record 154-run stand for the sixth wicket to completely shift the momentum.

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This wasn't just survival. It was a counter-punch to the Australian attack who threw everything at the pair. A desperate Pat Cummins shuffled through eight different bowlers trying to force an error.

Rickelton was a picture of patience, grinding his way to a brilliant 101 off 219 deliveries, absorbing the pressure brilliantly. At the other end, allrounder Mulder brought the fireworks as he struck his third Test century, 115 off 221 balls including four massive sixes sent into the stands. By the time the innings closed at 387, South Africa had transformed a 100-run deficit into a daunting 288-run target for the visitors.ALSO READ: Kagiso Rabada strikes every 34.6 balls in fourth innings: How the South African pacer compares with his contemporaries

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Final act: Rabada, Harmer and Australia's panic

Chasing 288 on a day-five Newlands pitch is a tall order, but few expected Australia to crumble as spectacularly as they did in the fourth innings.

The final day showcased South African bowling brilliance, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and spinner Simon Harmer.

Rabada set the tone, trapping struggling Marnus Labuschagne for four with a sharp delivery that nipped back. But his crowning moment came shortly after when he removed Travis Head for 14, claiming his 350th Test wicket and becoming the fastest bowler in history to do so (in terms of balls bowled).

While Rabada breathed fire with his pace, Harmer brought the guile. The off-spinner wove a web around the Australian middle and lower order, exploiting the footmarks and the natural turn the day-five surface offered.

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He produced the ball of the match to dismiss Cameron Green, tossing one up outside off-stump that dipped, spun and went between bat and pad as the tall batter desperately came out to smother the spin, crashing into middle stump. He was the eighth man out.

The panic had set in way before that. When Cooper Connolly fell to a loose drive off Harmer, Australia were reeling at 41/4.

The chaos of the Australian batting lineup was summarised by a mix-up that saw Josh Inglis run out for four after the reckless call for a single with Green. Harmer was relentless, varying his pace to eventually wrap up the tail and claim a brilliant six-wicket haul. He finished with a ten-wicket match haul for the first time in a Test.

South Africa keep hunt for WTC title retention alive

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Australia's pursuit ended in a whimper as they were bowled out for 111. This series win completed South Africa's, brilliant comeback after losing the first Test. It also made major changes to the World Test Championship 2025-27 table.

The victory catapults South Africa into second place in the standings, boosting their points percentage to 71.43. With the top two teams progressing in the final, the Proteas have leapfrogged Australia, who slipped to third with a points percentage of 69.23. SA are on the heels of top-placed New Zealand and have massively boosted their chances of reaching the final and defending their WTC crown. India are fourth in the list.