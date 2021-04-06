Aakash Chopra picks his ideal RCB XI for IPL 2021, leaves out 2 prominent Australians

Ahead of the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ideal playing XI for the 14th season.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra elaborated on what the strongest RCB XI can look like. At the IPL 2021 auction, the Bangalore outfit bolstered their squad with huge purchases in Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson.

Chopra began with the top of the order, saying young sensation Devdutt Padikkal and India captain Virat Kohli should open the batting. He said uncapped Rajat Patidar should come in at No.3.

Cricketer-turned-commentator also remarked the squad will definitely require the services of Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian as the franchise lack recognized Indian lower middle-order batsmen.

"Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli along with him, Patidar at No.3, AB de Villiers at No.4, then Glenn Maxwell at No.5 and Dan Christian at No.6.

"Patidar is a good player but he is new. Maxwell is already very late at No.5. You want to push him up the order but if you try to do that, Patidar will be the casualty. He will be of no use if he comes down the order. You have taken Azharuddeen but he is an opener and will not be able to bat down the order. They will have to play Dan Christian out of compulsion," added Chopra.

In the bowling department, he expects the usual suspect Yuzvendra Chahal to lead the spin attack. Chopra handed the fourth and final overseas spot to New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson. He said

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in his ideal Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Yuzvendra Chahal will be expected to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore spin attack

With three foreign players among the top six batsmen, Kyle Jamieson completes the overseas quota in Aakash Chopra's preferred Royal Challengers Bangalore XI. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini, who all made their international debuts in the last few months, are expected to fill the remaining three places in the team.

"At No.7 you have got Washington Sundar, at No.8 you have got Kyle Jamieson, at No.9 you have got Chahal and then two fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. Jamieson, Dan Christian, Maxwell, and AB will make the four overseas players," said Chopra.





Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their campaign against the Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9 in Chennai.

"The team is not looking that bad. So hopefully if they are able to sort their lower middle-order and death bowling concerns and get off to a good start, who knows 2021 could always be a better year than 2020," signed off Chopra.