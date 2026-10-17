Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid light up Vinoo Mankad Trophy with quickfire centuries

Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of Virender Sehwag, smashed a quickfire 173 in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy while playing for Delhi against Chandigarh at the P.V.G Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. Aaryavir, who is also the captain of Delhi, hammered the bowlers all around the park, registering 19 fours and eight sixes during his 143-ball stay to take his team to 289/6.

Aaryavir Sehwag (File image) (Aaryavir Sehwag - Instagram)

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However, the knock went in vain; Chandigarh chased the total down with five wickets in hand and 51 balls to spare. For Chandigarh, Rupesh Yadav was the standout performer, hitting 167 off 125 deliveries, including 23 fours and 5 sixes.

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{{^usCountry}} Anvay Dravid, the younger son of India great Rahul Dravid, also displayed his class in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 151 off 100 balls to help his team Karnataka secure a five-wicket win over Gujarat and seal a place in the knockouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anvay Dravid, the younger son of India great Rahul Dravid, also displayed his class in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 151 off 100 balls to help his team Karnataka secure a five-wicket win over Gujarat and seal a place in the knockouts. {{/usCountry}}

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Anway's innings was studded with 20 fours and 3 sixes, and this innings helped Karnataka chase down the revised total of 352 under the VJD method. Earlier, Gujarat had posted 357/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

This latest knock by Anvay followed on from his rich vein of form. Earlier, he had smashed 102 of 64 deliveries against Chandigarh. He had missed a century against Delhi after getting out for 85 off 41 balls.

Aaryavir and Anvay's recent form

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Aaryavir has been in decent form of late, and he was recently a part of the India U19 white-ball team for the assignment against Australia U19. In the three Youth ODIs, he returned with scores of 28, 47 and 34. In the three matches, he aggregated a total of 109 runs at a strike rate of almost 104. Virender Sehwag was spotted in the stands when Aaryavir made his debut for India U19.

Speaking of Anvay, he first hogged the limelight during India U19's matches against Sri Lanka U19. In the second Youth ODI, he smashed 87 of 67 balls, slamming nine fours and one six in Hambantota.

He then backed it up with solid cameo knocks against Australia U19. In the rain-curtailed match in Rajkot, he struck 38 off 18 deliveries, including three sixes.

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