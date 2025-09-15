Abhimanyu Easwaran stays focused despite wait for India cap

LUCKNOW: Opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a prolific run-getter in red-ball cricket, although his wait for an India cap has gone on for long. He has been in the India squad on many occasions, including the recent five-Test series in England, but stayed on the bench. File image of Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session ahead of the fourth test cricket match against England. (PTI)

The 30-year-old though is determined not to let the frustration affect him. The Bengal Ranji Trophy skipper aims to start afresh. Having scored back-to-back fifties against England Lions in June ahead of the Test series in England, Easwaran is high on confidence ahead of the India A vs Australia A unofficial Tests. The first of the two games in Lucknow starts at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium here on Tuesday.

“My job is to score runs as much as I can and I am looking forward to that against Australia A. I am hungry for runs and don’t want to remember what has happened. I want to start afresh,” he told HT on Sunday.

Last October, Easwaran hit back-to-back centuries in Lucknow, for Rest of India in the Irani Cup tie against Mumbai (191), and for Bengal against Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy game (127*). He feels that experience will help him do well in Lucknow.

“I enjoyed batting on the pitch here on two previous occasions. I would like to continue that against Australia A,” said Easwaran, who has scored 7,841 runs in 103 first-class matches at an average of 48.70.

“I don’t plan too far ahead and my current focus is on the India A matches. I will try to make use of the opportunity.

“I enjoy my cricket. I always try to keep improving my skills, get fitter, work on my game and don’t bother much about selection in the India team as this isn’t in my control,” he said. “Playing for India is everyone’s dream and I am doing my job honestly towards achieving that goal.”

Easwaran, who missed the Duleep Trophy due to illness, said: “Technique is a big part of my game. I have worked a lot on this since my childhood. I know the adjustment against all types of bowlers and always enjoy batting in all formats. I have been scoring runs in all three formats for Bengal and would love to continue this form this season,” said Easwaran.

“I am happy with my cricket journey. I went to Bengal at the age of 10 from Dehradun and played all age-group cricket before graduating to the senior level. I have played for India A and was even was part of the Indian squad in the Test against South Africa,” said Easwaran.

“My father has been the biggest motivator as well as biggest critic of my cricket and his words keep inspiring me to do well in every match. I know about his dream for me, and I will try my best to convert that dream into reality one day,” he added.