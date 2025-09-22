Search Search
Monday, Sept 22, 2025
Abhishek Sharma reveals below-the-belt tactics of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf during IND-PAK tie: ‘Made personal attacks’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 05:39 pm IST

Abhishek Sharma revealed what was exactly said to him by Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. 

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan saw some heated scenes in the middle, as opening batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma exchanged heated words with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. While the two Pakistan pacers had a lot to say but the duo were unable to back it up with their performances as India cruised home in the chase of 172 as the side notched the target down with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

India's Abhishek Sharma talks to Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket match. (AP)
India's Abhishek Sharma talks to Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket match. (AP)

After the end of the game, Abhishek, who played a knock of 74 runs of 39 balls, shed light on his war of words with the Pakistan pace duo, saying there were constant “personal attacks” made, and it was then that he and Shubman decided to teach the opposition a lesson.

Abhishek started India's chase in some style as he dispatched Shaheen's first ball for a six as he guided the short ball over the boundary rope. The exchange started right there and then between the two.

Later, Haris Rauf also had quite a bit to say to Abhishek. At one stage, after Gill hammered a boundary, the Pakistan pacer charged towards Abhishek, and the duo had to be separated by the on-field umpires Gazi Sohel and Ahmad Shah Pakteen.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma insults Pakistan pacers after teaching Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi a lesson

“I felt today was the day to bring out such a performance. Personally, I didn't like how they were making personal attacks after every ball. I felt it was important to give an answer to them,” Abhishek said in a conversation with Gaurav Kapur, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan on the Sony Sports Network.

“This is not how you play cricket. Shubman and I just had a chat that we will give an answer after winning the match,” he added.

India hunt down 172 quite easily

India's opening duo of Gill and Abhishek put together a stand of 105 runs for the first wicket. By the time Pakistan got their first wicket, the horse had already bolted, and India had no difficulty in chasing the total down.

Rauf managed to take two wickets, but it was never going to be enough for Pakistan. Earlier, the Salman Ali Agha-led side posted 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

The Indian attack did well, as at one stage, Pakistan looked set to post a total of more than 200 runs. Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer for Pakistan with a knock of 58 off 45 balls.

India had a rare off day in the field, dropping four catches, Jasprit Bumrah was also off the boil, conceding 45 runs in his quota of four overs.

India will next square off against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24 while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter on Tuesday, September 23.

Follow Us On