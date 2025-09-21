Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf after Pakistan pacer tries to… Shubman Gill adds to fiery showdown – Watch video

India and Pakistan clashes are meant to be more than just a clash of cricketing skills. With the recent tension between the two nations, both on and off the field, the ongoing Super Four clash between them was expected to test the nerves of the cricketers. Show down between Abhishek Sharm and Haris Rauf in Asia Cup 2025(@memes0fpakistan/x.com)

Shaheen Afridi tries to instigate Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

In a recent incident that had transpired on the field, the cricketers were seen firing up the atmosphere. India are tasked with chasing down 172 runs in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma started the Indian innings in his own trademark style by hitting a six off the first ball against Shaheen Afridi. Immediately after the shot, Sharma was seen giving a mouthful to the Pakistan bowler. His lips read him saying, “Chal ball dal, chal.”

However, this was not something instigated by the Indian batter. Shaheen was seen saying a couple of words after getting hit for the six, to which Sharma gave a strong reply. Afridi did not shy away from the conflict after that. He was seen giving stare-downs to both Indian openers and also getting too close to Abhishek Sharma while he was standing at the non-striker’s end.

Rauf and Gill join in the conflict

Shubman Gill also joined in this war of words and intent. In the third over, Shubman slammed Afridi for two boundaries and was seen repeating the same words to the bowler while walking towards his partner. Once more, it looked like the conflict was instigated by the left-arm pacer. Whatever the incident may be and whoever might have started it, these little face-offs have added fire to the ongoing contest.

The conflict between the players continued as Pakistan seemed to have fallen to the tactic of playing mental games. Haris Rauf tried to have a word with Abhishek Sharma during the fifth over of the innings. This prompted Sharma to increase his assault on the bowler. The instigation game by Pakistan have so far gone against them as the Indian openers have got off to a flying start.

India asked to chase a competitive target by Pakistan

Talking about the match, India opted to field first in the game after winning the toss. Pakistan opted for a different opening partner for this game, with Fakhar Zaman starting the innings along with Sahibzada Farhan. The southpaw showed great intent and took down India’s best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the very first over, giving his team a blazing start. However, a controversial third umpire call brought the curtains down on his knock.

Farhan played the anchor in the innings and scored a brilliant half-century, propelling the team towards a formidable total. India, however, tilted the momentum of the game towards themselves with efficient bowling in the middle overs after Pakistan had posted 91 runs in the first 10 overs. India’s effective bowling brought down the total, which could have gone well past the 190 mark, to 171 at the end of the 20 overs.